'The Office' Star's Highlights From Texas Trip Obviously Included Buc-ee's

By Dani Medina

July 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's a trip to Texas if you don't visit Buc-ee's?

B.J. Novak knew he had to drop by and say hi to the beaver during his trip to the Lone Star State, which also included a stop at the Alamo and a few local restaurants, according to MySanAntonio.

The Office star shared a photo dump on Instagram from his trip to San Antonio which includes a selfie in front of the Alamo, a photo of the Buc-ee's entrance and the menu at Hard Rock Cafe.

"I had an incredible visit to the @officialalamo. I even got to hold Santa Ana’s sword and ride Pee Wee Herman’s bike (ask for the secret VIP tour). Seriously though thank you to Kolby & everyone at the Alamo as well as @drafthouse & @mysantikos. Bonus San Antonio highlights in carousel," he captioned the post.

The official Alamo Instagram account replied to Novak, "Thanks for visiting yesterday! You're now an honorary Texan 🙌"

Novak is currently making the rounds promoting new movie Vengeance, which he stars and is also making his directorial debut, according to MySanAntonio. The movie follows his character, Ben Manalowitz, a radio host from New York City who travels across the country to West Texas to investigate the murder of a woman he had been dating.

Vengeance is set to release in theaters on July 28.

