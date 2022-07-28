Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2022

By Dani Medina

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

July has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like Men In Black and Spider-Man — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the sixth season of Riverdale to Miss Congeniality, there's something for everyone.

Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August 2022:

August 1

  • 28 Days (2000)
  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • Above the Rim (1994)
  • Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
  • Big Tree City (Season 1)
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
  • Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Hardcore Henry (2015)
  • Legends of the Fall (1994)
  • Love & Basketball (2000)
  • Made of Honor (2008)
  • Men in Black (1997)
  • Men in Black II (2002)
  • Men in Black 3 (2012)
  • Miss Congeniality (2000)
  • Monster-in-Law (2005)
  • No Strings Attached (2011)
  • Pawn Stars (Season 13)
  • Polly Pocket (Season 4 – Part 2)
  • She’s Funny That Way (2015)
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Spider-Man (2002)
  • Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • The Age of Adaline (2015)
  • The Town (2010)
  • Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)
  • Tower Heist (2011)
  • Woman in Gold (2015)

August 2

  • Flight (2012)
  • Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (2022)

August 3

  • Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (2022)
  • Don’t Blame Karma! (2022)
  • Endless Night (Season 1)
  • Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)

August 4

  • KAKEGURUI TWIN (Season 1)
  • Lady Tamara (Season 1)
  • Never Give Up (Season 1)
  • Super Giant Brothers (Season 1)
  • Wedding Season (2022)

August 5

  • Carter (2022)
  • Darlings (2022)
  • Lockdown
  • Nairobby
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Team Zenko Go (Season 2)
  • The Informer (2019)
  • The Sandman (Season 1)

August 6

  • Reclaim (2022)

August 7

  • Riverdale (Season 6)

August 8

  • Code Name: Emperor (2022)
  • Team Zenko Go (Season 2)

August 9

  • I Just Killed My Dad (2022)
  • The Nice Guys (2016)

August 10

  • Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022)
  • Heartsong (2022)
  • Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)
  • Instant Dream Home (Season 1)
  • Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1)
  • Locke & Key (Season 3)
  • Office Invasion
  • School Tales The Series (Season 1)

August 11

  • Dope (2015)
  • Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3)
  • Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022)

August 12

  • 13: The Musical (2022)
  • A Model Family (Season 1)
  • Day Shift (2022)
  • Never Have I Ever (Season 3)
  • The Razz Guy (2021)

August 13

  • A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

August 15

  • Ancient Aliens (Season 4)
  • Deepa & Anoop (Season 1)
  • Learn to Swim (2021)

August 16

  • Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Volume 2)

August 17

  • High Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela.
  • Junior Baking Show (Season 6)
  • Look Both Ways (2022)
  • Royalteen (2022)
  • Unsuspicious (Season 1)

August 18

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)
  • Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022)
  • Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1)

August 19

  • Echoes (Limited Series)
  • Glow Up (Season 4)
  • Kleo (Season 1)
  • The Cuphead Show! (Season 2)
  • The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1)
  • The Next 365 Days (2022)
  • Uncharted (2022)

August 20

  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022)

August 21

  • A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

August 23

  • Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1)

August 24

  • Lost Ollie (Limited Series)
  • Mo (Season 1)
  • Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1)
  • Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022)
  • Selling the OC (Season 1)
  • Under Fire (Season 1)
  • Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022)

August 25

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)
  • History 101 (Season 2)
  • Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1)
  • That’s Amor (2022)

August 26

  • Disobedience (2017)
  • Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1)
  • Loving Adults (2022)
  • Ludik (Season 1)
  • Me Time (2022)
  • Seoul Vibe (2022)

August 29

  • Under Her Control (2022)
  • Might Express (Season 7)

August 30

  • I AM A KILLER (Season 3)

August 31

  • Club América vs Club América (Limited Series)
  • Family Secrets (Season 1)
  • I Came By (2022)

