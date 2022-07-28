Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2022
By Dani Medina
July 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
July has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like Men In Black and Spider-Man — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the sixth season of Riverdale to Miss Congeniality, there's something for everyone.
Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August 2022:
August 1
- 28 Days (2000)
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Above the Rim (1994)
- Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
- Big Tree City (Season 1)
- Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
- Constantine (2005)
- Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry (2015)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Love & Basketball (2000)
- Made of Honor (2008)
- Men in Black (1997)
- Men in Black II (2002)
- Men in Black 3 (2012)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- Pawn Stars (Season 13)
- Polly Pocket (Season 4 – Part 2)
- She’s Funny That Way (2015)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- The Town (2010)
- Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Woman in Gold (2015)
August 2
- Flight (2012)
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (2022)
August 3
- Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (2022)
- Don’t Blame Karma! (2022)
- Endless Night (Season 1)
- Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)
August 4
- KAKEGURUI TWIN (Season 1)
- Lady Tamara (Season 1)
- Never Give Up (Season 1)
- Super Giant Brothers (Season 1)
- Wedding Season (2022)
August 5
- Carter (2022)
- Darlings (2022)
- Lockdown
- Nairobby
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Team Zenko Go (Season 2)
- The Informer (2019)
- The Sandman (Season 1)
August 6
- Reclaim (2022)
August 7
- Riverdale (Season 6)
August 8
- Code Name: Emperor (2022)
- Team Zenko Go (Season 2)
August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad (2022)
- The Nice Guys (2016)
August 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022)
- Heartsong (2022)
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)
- Instant Dream Home (Season 1)
- Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1)
- Locke & Key (Season 3)
- Office Invasion
- School Tales The Series (Season 1)
August 11
- Dope (2015)
- Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3)
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022)
August 12
- 13: The Musical (2022)
- A Model Family (Season 1)
- Day Shift (2022)
- Never Have I Ever (Season 3)
- The Razz Guy (2021)
August 13
- A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)
August 15
- Ancient Aliens (Season 4)
- Deepa & Anoop (Season 1)
- Learn to Swim (2021)
August 16
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Volume 2)
August 17
- High Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela.
- Junior Baking Show (Season 6)
- Look Both Ways (2022)
- Royalteen (2022)
- Unsuspicious (Season 1)
August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)
- Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022)
- Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1)
August 19
- Echoes (Limited Series)
- Glow Up (Season 4)
- Kleo (Season 1)
- The Cuphead Show! (Season 2)
- The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1)
- The Next 365 Days (2022)
- Uncharted (2022)
August 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022)
August 21
- A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)
August 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1)
August 24
- Lost Ollie (Limited Series)
- Mo (Season 1)
- Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1)
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022)
- Selling the OC (Season 1)
- Under Fire (Season 1)
- Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022)
August 25
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)
- History 101 (Season 2)
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1)
- That’s Amor (2022)
August 26
- Disobedience (2017)
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1)
- Loving Adults (2022)
- Ludik (Season 1)
- Me Time (2022)
- Seoul Vibe (2022)
August 29
- Under Her Control (2022)
- Might Express (Season 7)
August 30
- I AM A KILLER (Season 3)
August 31
- Club América vs Club América (Limited Series)
- Family Secrets (Season 1)
- I Came By (2022)
To see everything leaving Netflix in August 2022, click here.