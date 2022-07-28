Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2022

By Dani Medina

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock and Forrest Gump — so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) August in July 2022.

August 1

  • 2 States (2014)
  • 21 (2008)
  • 30 Rock (2012)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • Arthur Christmas (2011)
  • Baaghi (2016)
  • Boyka: Undisputed (2016)
  • Children of God (1994)
  • Chillar Party (2011)
  • Cocaine (2005)
  • Edge of the Universe (2008)
  • Fartsa (2015)
  • Fashion (2008)
  • Fitoor (2016)
  • Fiza (2000)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
  • Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • Guzaarish (2010)
  • Good Luck Chuck (2007)
  • Haider (2014)
  • Handsome Devil (2016)
  • Highway (2014)
  • I Hate Luv Storys (2010)
  • I, Frankenstein (2014)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Interview with a Serial Killer (2008)
  • Jackass: The Movie (2002)
  • Jackass 2.5 (2007)
  • Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)
  • John Q (2002)
  • La Esclava Blanca (2016)
  • Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love? (2011)
  • Lean on Me (1989)
  • Locust (Season 1)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Main aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009)
  • Mohenjo Daro (2016)
  • My Girl (1991)
  • New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)
  • Patsy & Loretta (2019)
  • PK (2014)
  • Project X (2012)
  • Poms (2019)
  • Raajneeti (2010)
  • Rang De Basanti (2006)
  • Real Crime: Diamond Geezers (2008)
  • Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)
  • Rowdy Rathore (2012)
  • Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)
  • Tamasha (2015)
  • Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
  • The Blind Christ (2016)
  • The Blind Side (2009)
  • The Blue Umbrella (2005)
  • The Book of Eli (2010)
  • The Contractor (2007)
  • The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
  • The One (2001)
  • The Quick and the Dead (1995)
  • The Replacements (2000)
  • Un plus une (2015)
  • War of the Worlds (2005)
  • Welcome Home (2018)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)

August 4

  • Cocaine Coast (Season 1)

August 5

  • Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us (Limited Series)
  • Enter the Warriors Gate (2016)
  • Sin City (2019)

August 6

  • Screwball (2018)

August 7

  • Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

August 8

  • Quartet (2012)
  • We Summon the Darkness (2019)

August 9

  • The Governor (2016)

August 10

  • Demonic (2015)
  • The Saint (2017)

August 11

  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
  • The Railway Man (2013)

August 12

  • Chocolate City: Vegas Strip (2017)

August 13

  • Calum von Moger: Unbroken (2019)

August 14

  • The Outcasts (2017)

August 15

  • My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)
  • Real Crime: Supermarket Heist (Tesco Bomber) (2010)

August 16

  • Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
  • Endless Love (1981)
  • Self/less (2015)

August 17

  • Islands of Faith (2018)
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights (2019)
  • The Most Unknown (2018)
  • Zoids Wild (Season 1)

August 18

  • Meet the In-Laws (2017)

August 21

  • The Conjuring (2013)

August 24

  • Young & Hungry (Seasons 1-5)

August 25

  • The November Man (2014)
  • Wheel of Fortune (Season 35-37)

August 26

  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • The Visit (2015)

August 28

  • Wind River (2017)

August 31

  • In the Line of Fire (1993)

To see everything coming to Netflix in August 2022, click here.

