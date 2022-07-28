Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2022
By Dani Medina
July 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock and Forrest Gump — so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) August in July 2022.
August 1
- 2 States (2014)
- 21 (2008)
- 30 Rock (2012)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Baaghi (2016)
- Boyka: Undisputed (2016)
- Children of God (1994)
- Chillar Party (2011)
- Cocaine (2005)
- Edge of the Universe (2008)
- Fartsa (2015)
- Fashion (2008)
- Fitoor (2016)
- Fiza (2000)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Guzaarish (2010)
- Good Luck Chuck (2007)
- Haider (2014)
- Handsome Devil (2016)
- Highway (2014)
- I Hate Luv Storys (2010)
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- Inception (2010)
- Interview with a Serial Killer (2008)
- Jackass: The Movie (2002)
- Jackass 2.5 (2007)
- Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)
- John Q (2002)
- La Esclava Blanca (2016)
- Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love? (2011)
- Lean on Me (1989)
- Locust (Season 1)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Main aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009)
- Mohenjo Daro (2016)
- My Girl (1991)
- New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)
- Patsy & Loretta (2019)
- PK (2014)
- Project X (2012)
- Poms (2019)
- Raajneeti (2010)
- Rang De Basanti (2006)
- Real Crime: Diamond Geezers (2008)
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)
- Rowdy Rathore (2012)
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)
- Tamasha (2015)
- Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)
- Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
- The Blind Christ (2016)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- The Blue Umbrella (2005)
- The Book of Eli (2010)
- The Contractor (2007)
- The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
- The One (2001)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- The Replacements (2000)
- Un plus une (2015)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- Welcome Home (2018)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
August 4
- Cocaine Coast (Season 1)
August 5
- Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us (Limited Series)
- Enter the Warriors Gate (2016)
- Sin City (2019)
August 6
- Screwball (2018)
August 7
- Diamonds in the Sky (2018)
August 8
- Quartet (2012)
- We Summon the Darkness (2019)
August 9
- The Governor (2016)
August 10
- Demonic (2015)
- The Saint (2017)
August 11
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
- The Railway Man (2013)
August 12
- Chocolate City: Vegas Strip (2017)
August 13
- Calum von Moger: Unbroken (2019)
August 14
- The Outcasts (2017)
August 15
- My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)
- Real Crime: Supermarket Heist (Tesco Bomber) (2010)
August 16
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- Endless Love (1981)
- Self/less (2015)
August 17
- Islands of Faith (2018)
- QB1: Beyond the Lights (2019)
- The Most Unknown (2018)
- Zoids Wild (Season 1)
August 18
- Meet the In-Laws (2017)
August 21
- The Conjuring (2013)
August 24
- Young & Hungry (Seasons 1-5)
August 25
- The November Man (2014)
- Wheel of Fortune (Season 35-37)
August 26
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- The Visit (2015)
August 28
- Wind River (2017)
August 31
- In the Line of Fire (1993)
To see everything coming to Netflix in August 2022, click here.