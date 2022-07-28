Joey Chestnut Sets Another Incredible Eating World Record

Joey Chestnut set yet another incredible eating world record this week during the opening of Raising Cane's new restaurant on the Las Vegas strip this week.

The 15-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion ate 44 Raising Cane's chicken fingers in just five minutes during the chain's Vegas grand opening, which coincided on Wednesday (July 27), TMZ reports.

But that's not all, Chestnut apparently kept eating after the clock hit 0:00.

"The environment is as good as the food, and their chicken fingers are the best in the world," Chestnut said via TMZ.

Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs and buns during his latest victory earlier this month, doing so while on crutches due to a ruptured tendon in his leg and taking down a protester who rushed him during the competition.

During a July 5 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Chestnut discussed the now-viral video of himself tackling a protester in a Darth Vader mask all while continuing to chew and swallow the hot dogs and buns.