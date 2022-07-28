Laxative Recalled Due To Contamination Concerns

A laxative sold at national pharmacy chains has been recalled due to "serious adverse reactions," the Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday (July 26).

All flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, which is manufactured by the Smyrna, Tennessee based Vi-Jon LLC, were included in the recall due to concerns of bacterial contamination.

The supplement is sold under varying generic brand names at CVS, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Publix, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart nationwide and typically comes in a 10-ounce package.

Vi-Jon initially announced the issue on Monday (July 25), one day prior to the FDA publish date, claiming it was aware of three reports of "serious adverse reactions."

"Immunocompromised patients, who consume this product, may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences," the FDA wrote in the recall. "To date, Vi-Jon, LLC is aware of 3 (three) reports of serious adverse reactions potentially related to this recall. Vi-Jon, LLC is in the process of investigating these reports.

"The product is used for relief of occasional constipation (irregularity) and generally produces bowel movement in ½ to 6 hours. The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle."

Vi-Jon said it is continuing its investigation into the cause of the problem and notified consumers about the recall by phone and email. The company said it is arranging for the return or destruction of the recalled products.

A full list of the varying Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution generic brand options included in the recall can be found here.