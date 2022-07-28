'Very Lucky': Arizona Woman Clings To Sign During Flood Until Being Rescued

A woman was rescued after clinging to a sign in sweeping flood waters. 12 News reported that a local construction crew found the woman clinging to a sign near Shinarump and Agate roads in Golden Valley.

The 42-year-old woman was reportedly surrounded by sweeping waters that were waist-deep. The sheriff's office said in their release, "She was very lucky!"

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue wrote on Facebook:

"SWIFTWATER RESCUE: SHINARUMP ROAD AT AGATE ROAD, GOLDEN VALLEY

About 5pm Monday afternoon, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local construction crew that had come across a 42-year-old female who was in a running wash, holding onto a sign post in rushing water up to her waist. Deputies and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. As waters began to recede, the Deputies were able to walk her out of the wash. She was very lucky! With more rain in the forecast this week, Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to not enter travel through flooded roadways. Turn Around – Don’t Drown!"