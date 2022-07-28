Victim Clings To Top Of Stolen SUV During High Speed Police Chase In Texas

A victim of car theft was seen clinging to the top of the stolen vehicle during a high speed police chase in San Antonio on Wednesday evening (July 27). News 4 San Antonio reported that 29-year-old Jacob Benito Zuniga was arrested after the police chase.

Zuniga was allegedly seen driving a vehicle with someone else hanging on to the top of it. According to the Live Oak Police Department, the vehicle was driving erratically near Toepperwein Road. Apparently, the driver was swerving to get the person off of the roof of the vehicle.

Authorities said that the incident all started with Zuniga stealing the victim's car. That's when the victim jumped onto the roof to try to stop the theft from taking place.

When Zuniga was confronted by police, he tried to get away before crashing the vehicle at the intersection of Toepperwein and the IH-35 access road.

The victim on top of the vehicle was thrown off during the crash, according to police. The victim was last seen in critical condition with severe body injuries.

Zuniga was located and arrested shortly after the crash. He was arrested for aggravated robbery, intoxication assault, and evading arrest.