'Felt Dirty And Just Bizarre': Arizona Woman Shares Creepy Housing Story

One Arizona had a creepy experience with a short term rental. AZ Family reported that the Tempe woman was needing some part time housing, so she used a popular website to look for homes to rent. Turns out, it wasn't a great experience.

Krista Luciano said, "The room looked nice in the pictures. You know, it looks clean. The floor looks clean."

Luciano paid nearly $1,200 in advance for the stay, but the Mesa home wasn't what she thought. The front door lock was broken so she could walk right in. In addition, all of the rooms in the house had been converted into bedrooms for renters. The home had only one bathroom for renters to share.

She said, "So I sat down, and I almost started crying. It just felt...It felt dirty and just bizarre in a way like I didn’t feel safe at all."

She immediately contacted the owners for a refund because she didn't feel safe. She said, "And they responded very shortly after and said ‘of course it’s safe,’"

Luciano never stayed in the home and says the experience is a real eye-opener.

Click here to read more about Luciano's experience from AZ Family.