Former NFL Safety William White Dead At 56 Following ALS Battle

Former NFL safety William White has died at the age of 56 following a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Detroit Lions announced in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account.

"We share in the sadness felt today throughout the NFL community following news of William White's passing," the Lions wrote.

White, who played for the Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons during his 11-year NFL career, was diagnosed with ALS in 2016.

Lions special assistant to president/CEO Chris Spielman, White's teammate in Detroit during their first six NFL seasons, as well as during their collegiate careers at Ohio State, issued a statement in response to his longtime friend's death.