Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River

An Ohio man was found dead on a log beside the Scioto River in Chillicothe. According to NBC4, the man's death is not being treated as "suspicious" by authorities despite an incomplete investigation. 53-year-old Joseph Like was found dead near North Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon. A few people walking near the area spotted him and thought that he might be injured.

A policeman who was patrolling the area was stopped by someone claiming that there was an injured man by the river laying on a log. When the police went over to the log to access the situation, a woman was already standing by the body. She mentioned that Like's body was cold, and that he did not have a pulse. The policeman was soon joined by the Ross County Coroner.

A police report detailed that there were no drugs found near the area. Upon investigation, authorities discovered Like's wallet on the ground at the opening of the trail far away from his body. NBC4 mentioned that this is the second death to happen near the river within the last 7 days. On Thursday, the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the river near Portsmouth.

Like's cause of death is still under investigation.