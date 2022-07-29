'Once In A Lifetime': Texas Fisherman Catch Fish Taller Than Shaq

Some Texas fishermen are celebrating after catching a massive alligator gar. My San Antonio reported that the fish was nearly 8 feet long and was 48 inches in girth.

Scott Meshell, the owner of South Texas Bowfishing, told the Express- News that this was a "once in a lifetime fish." The fisherman fought the fish and had it out of the water within 10 minutes.

Meshell told the Express- News, "It felt like we fought it for about an hour, even though in reality it was only a few minutes. It was pretty exciting."

South Texas Bowfishing wrote on Facebook:

"New personal record for South Texas Bowfishing!! Had a great group of repeat customers that connected on true once in a lifetime trophy. 7’ 11” giant with a 48” girth weighing in at 271 pounds. We still have dates available through end of September. Message us and get booked for a great time."

Check out pics of the monstrous fish below: