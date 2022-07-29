Prosecutor Seeking 8-Year Prison Term For Shakira In Tax Trial
By Sarah Tate
July 29, 2022
Shakira could face up to eight years behind bars for allegedly defrauding Spain's government, based on new documents from a Spanish prosecutor's office.
The Colombian musician is accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (or $15 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014, per Reuters. While Shakira claims she did not live in Spain during that time, the prosecutor alleges she was a resident at the time, even buying a home in Barcelona with her partner in May 2012. According to her representatives, Shakira has paid the amount owed to the Spanish Tax Agency — 17.2 million euros — and has no pending tax debts.
Shakira was originally charged in 2018, but could now face time in prison and a hefty fine. On Friday (July 29), documents revealed that a prosecutor is seeking the years-long prison term for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer as well as a fine of more than $23.5 million if she were to be found guilty during a trial. A date for the trail has not been determined.
The suggested prison term comes days after the 45-year-old musician rejected a plea deal that prosecutors offered to settle the case and instead opted to go to trial, per Billboard. In a statement from Shakira's PR firm Llorente y Cuenca, the singer "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law."