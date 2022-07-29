This Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 29, 2022

Grilled chicken wings
Photo: Getty Images

While fried chicken is synonymous with Southern cooking, did you know the idea of chicken wings was actually born in Buffalo, New York? Teressa Bellissimo, co-owner of Anchor Bar, needed a late night snack for her, her son and his friends one night in 1964. She cooked up some leftover wings, a part of the chicken typically used to make broth at the time, and tossed them in hot sauce. They ended up being so good that Bellissimo added them to the bar's menu the very next day, plating them with celery slices and bleu cheese.

Now that you know the history, it's time to enjoy the best chicken wings in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best restaurants serving chicken wings across America right now. They named J.R. Crickets as a must-visit spot for chowing down on some wings in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

This Georgia institution has been slinging wings since 1982 when the first J.R. Crickets opened in midtown Atlanta. The award-winning wings are smoked and then finished on a char grill. The restaurant keeps things simple with a handful of sauces done right.

Curious where to find the best chicken wings in the rest of the U.S.? Check out the full article here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.