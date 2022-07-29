This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Ohio History

If you found out that someone won the lottery by purchasing a ticket at a specific location in your state, would you purchase a ticket at that same location in hopes that it would be lucky a second or third time? It could be your lucky day, and there is one way to find out. The Mega Million lottery jackpot has now reached over one billion dollars. One billion as in nine zero's, and all for one lucky winner. The amount has gotten so big that financial advisors have recommended that the winner stay anonymous for their own security. There has been a handful of very large lottery winnings in the past. Though people win the lottery everyday, there is someone from each state that has won the most money on a single lottery ticket.

According to Jackpocket, the largest lottery win ever recorded in Ohio history was for $372 million dollars. The ticket was purchased in Mentor.

“It’s life changing. The Christmas side of it is really part of it. This person spent two dollars and it was an auto pick ticket. Today their life has totally changed," an Ohio Lottery official told Cleveland19.

