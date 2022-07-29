This Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings

While fried chicken is synonymous with Southern cooking, did you know the idea of chicken wings was actually born in Buffalo, New York? Teressa Bellissimo, co-owner of Anchor Bar, needed a late night snack for her, her son and his friends one night in 1964. She cooked up some leftover wings, a part of the chicken typically used to make broth at the time, and tossed them in hot sauce. They ended up being so good that Bellissimo added them to the bar's menu the very next day, plating them with celery slices and bleu cheese.

Now that you know the history, it's time to enjoy the best chicken wings in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best restaurants serving chicken wings across America right now. They named Coop in Detroit as a must-visit spot for chowing down on some wings in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Coop sources chicken from a local farm and gives it a 24-hour marinade with a blend of Asian and Caribbean flavors. The wings get a guava barbecue sauce. For a memorable meal, team them up with the Caribbean corn that's slathered in cilantro aioli, and topped with toasted coconut, queso fresco, bacon crumbles, and Old Bay.

Curious where to find the best chicken wings in the rest of the U.S.? Check out the full article here.