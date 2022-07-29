This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina

Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken wings in each state, from delicious sports bar snacks to expertly smoked wings tossed in your favorite sauce. According to the site, "Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best chicken wings in the state?

TNT Hot Wings

Located in Spartanburg, TNT Hot Wings was named as the best place in all of South Carolina for chicken wings. Serving up delicious wings in the community since 1998, you can have your pick of sauces from "The Timid Wing" to "Atomic Blast."

TNT Hot Wings is located at 456 Union Street in Spartanburg.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about South Carolina's best chicken wings:

"Chef Terrance Tyson, who grew up in St. Croix, has enjoyed making spicy dishes inspired by the Virgin Islands. At every social function, his friends would request him to 'make some of those wings.' They're now available to the masses at TNT Hot Wings, with sauces on the menu divided into three categories: hot, tasty, or sweet."

Check out the full list here to see the best chicken wings spot in each state.