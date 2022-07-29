This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
July 29, 2022
Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken wings in each state, from delicious sports bar snacks to expertly smoked wings tossed in your favorite sauce. According to the site, "Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."
So which Tennessee restaurant has the best chicken wings in the state?
HoneyFire BBQ
Located in Nashville, HoneyFire BBQ was named as the best place in all of Tennessee for chicken wings, offering an "upscale Nashville twist to the best of traditional barbecue," according to its website. HoneyFire BBQ is located at 8127 Sawyer Brown Road, #304.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Tennessee's best chicken wings:
"The wings at HoneyFire BBQ are smoked by pitmaster Shane Nasby, then flash-fried. Right before they're served, they get a little shake of HoneyFire's signature dry rub, which is a wonderful blend of sweet-heat spices and dehydrated honey. They're available in four varieties: dry rub, original BBQ, traditional buffalo, and Alabama white."
