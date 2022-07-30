Billie Eilish and Finneas surprised fans at Amoeba Music in Hollywood on Friday (July 29) with an intimate performance to mark the one-year anniversary of Happier Than Ever.

The duo played acoustic renditions of songs from the album including “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” and “Happier Than Ever.” They also played Eilish's latest release "TV" in which she addresses the Supreme Court's recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while/What about the plans we made?/The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade," she sings on the track.

“You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year," she gushed in between songs to the audience. "You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this album and I just love you.”

Watch clips from the performance below: