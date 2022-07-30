Billie Eilish Celebrates Album Anniversary With Surprise Performance

By Yashira C.

July 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Finneas surprised fans at Amoeba Music in Hollywood on Friday (July 29) with an intimate performance to mark the one-year anniversary of Happier Than Ever.

The duo played acoustic renditions of songs from the album including “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” and “Happier Than Ever.” They also played Eilish's latest release "TV" in which she addresses the Supreme Court's recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while/What about the plans we made?/The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade," she sings on the track.

“You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year," she gushed in between songs to the audience. "You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this album and I just love you.”

Watch clips from the performance below:

In a recent interview, Eilish opened up about why recording studios give her "social anxiety." “I don’t like studios. I don’t like sessions. I don’t like [that] there’s a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a La Croix," she explained. “I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows. It smells like weed. There’s other artists there – you bump into them, you look stupid. Then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.