Hayley Williams Reveals Which Artist Inspired Paramore's New Album

In the latest episode of her Everything Is Emo podcast, Hayley Williams revealed which artist influenced Paramore's next album — Bloc Party! She also shared that they have been working on new music for the last 18 months.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she said via NME. “They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us," she added. "And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one."

Earlier this week, Paramore celebrated the 17th anniversary of their debut album All We Know Is Falling. They posted a throwback photo on social media to mark the milestone alongside the caption "our first album is older than anyone in this pic." Though we don't have a release date for the band's upcoming album yet, they'll be on tour in North America this fall. See the full list of dates here.