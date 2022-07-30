President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

By Bill Galluccio

July 30, 2022

President Biden Meets With CEOs And Remarks On The Economy
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. He is not experiencing any symptoms and will isolate at the White House.

"As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said.

Biden tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, before testing positive on Saturday (July 30) morning.

President Biden first tested positive for COVID on July 21 and began isolating himself. He was prescribed Paxlovid and tested negative on July 26.

