Would Madonna Ever Sell Her Music Catalog?

Madonna isn't "Hung Up" on the idea of selling her music catalog. In fact, she explicitly shut it down.

In an interview with Variety, the pop legend was asked why she "shot down any consideration of selling your song catalog." She replied simply, "Because they're my songs. Ownership is everything isn't it?"

Madonna's declination of selling her music catalog comes on the heels of news that Justin Timberlake is selling his for a cool $100 million.

Instead of selling her music catalog, Madonna is focusing on "fun ways to rerelease my catalog." She also said she wants to "introduce my music to a new generation." She then referenced her 1998 hit "Frozen," which has resurfaced as a viral TikTok sound. "The whole thing with 'Frozen' was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, 'I’m sick of living in the past!'" she said.

What's next? Madonna wants to go on tour again! "I'm a creature of the stage. That is my happy place," she said.