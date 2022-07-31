Ariana Grande Shares First Glimpse Of 'Wicked' Rehearsals

Last week, Grande responded to a comment on a recent TikTok video telling fans that she's been enjoying working on the movie so far. "I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer," she wrote and added bubble emojis to signify her character in the film, Glinda the Good Witch, who travels in a large, magical bubble.

The hitmaker has been putting her all into the movie. Back in May, she talked about the audition process and how it's been keeping her from starting a new album. "I know that I know the material like the back of my hand but I still have so much to learn and I want to be prime condition," she said. "So I went pretty hard getting ready. And now, thank god... the most incredible gift in my entire life is you know this role that I've adored since I'm ten years old. And that is going to have every piece of me. Every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it."