Lady Gaga Shows Beyoncé Love In New Video & Now Fans Want Another Collab

Lady Gaga showed Beyonce's latest album Renaissance love in a reel posted to Instagram and now fans are begging for another collab between the two icons.

In the short clip, Gaga is seen holding a bunch of lipsticks in one hand from her makeup brand Haus Labs and showing off her look as "Break My Soul" by Beyonce plays in the background. "National Lipstick Day brought to you by the queen of all lippies 💄💋," commented the Haus Labs account. Fans quickly flooded the comment section asking for a follow-up to 2009's "Telephone." See their reactions below:

GAGA USING BEYONCÉ SONG 👏 TELEPHONE PT2

we need another Gaga x Beyonce collab

COLLAB WITH BEYONCÉ!!! PLEASE

confirming the feat in act 2😍

Watch the video below: