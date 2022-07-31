St. Vincent & Stay Human Funk Up Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

St. Vincent's weeklong residency on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has come to an end and the musician left with a bang. During Friday night's (July 29th) show, St. Vincent and the show's in-house band performed the funkiest version of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" you've ever heard.

The rocker kicked off on Monday, July 25th, joining Jon Batiste's house band Stay Human. After St. Vincent, the series will continue with musicians James Taylor and Joe Walsh. Deadline notes that the upcoming residences will also be the first time each artist has performed with a late-night house band. Colbert's CBS peer James Corden has also had residencies on The Late Late Show with artists like Harry Styles, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran joining his house band.