St. Vincent & Stay Human Funk Up Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

St. Vincent's weeklong residency on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has come to an end and the musician left with a bang. During Friday night's (July 29th) show, St. Vincent and the show's in-house band performed the funkiest version of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" you've ever heard.

The rocker kicked off on Monday, July 25th, joining Jon Batiste's house band Stay Human. After St. Vincent, the series will continue with musicians James Taylor and Joe Walsh. Deadline notes that the upcoming residences will also be the first time each artist has performed with a late-night house band. Colbert's CBS peer James Corden has also had residencies on The Late Late Show with artists like Harry Styles, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran joining his house band.

St. Vincent has been releasing a lot of unique covers lately. In addition to the Fleetwood Mac nod, the singer-songwriter has also recently covered the song "Piggy" by Nine Inch Nails, a band she's a massive fan of. She also covered the 1970s classic "Funky Town," for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack. For St. Vincent's latest Grammy-winning album Daddy's Home, she took major inspiration from '70s pop culture. During the era, the singer went around in tailored suits while singing '70s-tinged songs from funk to psychedelic rock.

St. VincentFleetwood Mac
