Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Ruling Decided: Report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following a ruling made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (August 1).

The source told Schefter that Watson wasn't fined as part of the disciplinary ruling.

The NFL Players Union confirmed it planned to "stand by" Robinson's ruling on Sunday (July 31) night and urged the NFL to do the same, rather than either side submitting an appeal in writing, which would have been permitted within three days of the ruling.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the NFL only presented five of the 20 civil lawsuits to Robinson before a decision was made.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women, all of which is reported to have taken place during massage sessions in the Houston area between March 2020 and March 2021 during his tenure with the Houston Texans.