Eminem & 50 Cent's Unreleased Song Will Appear On 'Curtain Call 2'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 1, 2022

50 Cent and Eminem
Photo: Getty Images

Eminem is preparing to release his second greatest hits album this week. Before the LP hits shelves everywhere, one of the album's retailers inadvertently revealed the details about an unreleased song that will appear on it.

According to a report HipHop-N-More published on Saturday, July 30, Eminem and 50 Cent's previously unreleased song "Is This Love" will be featured on Curtain Call 2. The song was revealed in an image of the 2LP Vinyl on Target's website, which shows the song on a sticker within the vinyl's packaging. "Is This Love" was recorded back in 2009 but was never formally released.

50 Cent confirmed the arrival of their previously recorded collaboration, which is reportedly produced by Dr. Dre, in his own Instagram post over the weekend. "We still have something’s in the vault. @eminem new music🔥," he wrote in the caption.

"Is This Love" is one of three newer songs that will be included on Curtain Call 2. Em's previously released songs "From The D 2 The LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg and "The King & I" featuring CeeLo Green, which also appears on the Elvis soundtrack. The upcoming song is just the latest collaboration between Em and 50 following others like "Peep Show," "Hail Mary" and "Crack a Bottle." Speaking of "Crack a Bottle," Em also released the official music video for their song off his Relapse album ahead of Curtain Call 2's release on Friday, August 5.

In case you haven't seen the music video for "Crack a Bottle" yet, watch below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

