Eminem & 50 Cent's Unreleased Song Will Appear On 'Curtain Call 2'

50 Cent confirmed the arrival of their previously recorded collaboration, which is reportedly produced by Dr. Dre, in his own Instagram post over the weekend. "We still have something’s in the vault. @eminem new music🔥," he wrote in the caption.



"Is This Love" is one of three newer songs that will be included on Curtain Call 2. Em's previously released songs "From The D 2 The LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg and "The King & I" featuring CeeLo Green, which also appears on the Elvis soundtrack. The upcoming song is just the latest collaboration between Em and 50 following others like "Peep Show," "Hail Mary" and "Crack a Bottle." Speaking of "Crack a Bottle," Em also released the official music video for their song off his Relapse album ahead of Curtain Call 2's release on Friday, August 5.



In case you haven't seen the music video for "Crack a Bottle" yet, watch below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

