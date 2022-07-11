Eminem Will Release New Music On Upcoming 'Curtain Call 2' Album

Eminem continues to provide his fans with the perfect mix of nostalgia and new music by confirming the impending arrival of his upcoming project.



On Monday, July 11, the Shady Records founder confirmed that his next LP Curtain Call 2 is on the way. The second installment of his greatest hits compilation album will include the album's lead single "From The D 2 The LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg and "The King & I" featuring CeeLo Green, which first appeared on the Elvis soundtrack. The compilation album will also feature a previously unreleased song, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.