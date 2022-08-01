Georgia Gun Laws Force Cancellation Of Music Festival

One of Atlanta's most popular music festivals has been cancelled this year due to issues pertaining to state gun laws. According to Rolling Stone, Georgia gun laws make it legal for guns to be carried in Piedmont Park where Music Midtown is held annually. This makes it impossible for organizers to ban firearms from the premises during the festival. One Atlanta journalist detailed that the inability to ban firearms from the premises disagrees with a few of the artists' conditions required to perform.

"Music Midtown is about to be cancelled. My understanding is that it is because Georgia's gun laws make it impossible to bar firearms from Piedmont Park, a condition required by many artists' concert riders. An announcement is coming, I am told by a reliable source," journalist, George Chidi shared on Twitter.

Music Midtown's Facebook Page revealed the news to fans, and instructed ticket holders on how to get refunds for the cancelled festival.

"Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon. Refunds will be processed automatically within the next 24 hours to the original method of payment. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed by your bank," the post detailed."