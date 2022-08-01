'Heartbroken' Tom Brady Addresses Key Teammate's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

August 1, 2022

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said his team is "heartbroken" over center Ryan Jensen's injury status, but trusts second-year offensive tackle Robert Hainsey to step up in his absence.

“Obviously, everybody’s heartbroken with what happened to Ryan,” Brady said while addressing reporters at training camp on Monday (August 1) via JoeBucsFan.com.

“[Hainsey] really gained the trust of a lot of people, and he’s got to go earn it, like all of us," Brady added. “Like all of us, it’s not what you did, how hard you worked in the offseason. It’s how good a football player are you.”

Hainsey was selected by the Bucs at No. 95 overall in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and made nine appearances during his rookie season.

The Pittsburgh native was a 2020 senior class award finalist and All-ACC second team selection during his final season at Notre Dame.

Jensen, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension this offseason after being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, is expected to miss "significant time" due to a knee injury, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

“Don’t know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time — up to a couple of months,” Bowles said via the Boston Globe. “Whether he’ll be back later in the season — November or December — that depends on what they find in the knee. But he won’t be available anytime soon.”

