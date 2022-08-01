Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House

A homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor after he tried breaking into the owner's house, according to The Daily Mail.

The incident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. Police responded to a home located at 66th Ave NW and 87th St NW in Gig Harbor on reports of a shooting.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was threatening his girlfriend and the people living there. Deputies learned the man and his girlfriend got into a fight the previous night, leading to the girlfriend staying the night at a neighbor's home. Police say she also had a no-contact order against the man.

When the 36-year-old tried breaking inside the house, that's when the 59-year-old homeowner shot and killed him, according to the cops. Authorities found the man dead on the back porch.

The homeowner, who hasn't been identified, was arrested and released from jail. He's not facing any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Last month, a similar incident happened in Seattle. A homeowner opened fire on an alleged burglar who refused to leave the property. There was a more wild situation in Florida recently, where a homeowner actually whipped out an AK-47 in response to some home invaders. It was all caught on camera, too.