J-Hope & Becky G Are 'BFFs' In Sweet Video After Lollapalooza Performance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

J-Hope surprised fans when he brought out Becky G during his history-making headlining set at Chicago's Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31st. The BTS member brought out the singer for a surprise performance of their 2019 track "Chicken Noodle Soup." However, it wasn't necessarily a surprise for the ARMY. The visual arts studio, The Lab Studios, which helped out with J-Hope's Lollapalooza set previously posted a video of the song and tagged both J-Hope and Becky G.

"Wait are we getting CNS (Chicken Noodle Soup) at Lollapalooza?" one fan questioned in all caps along with a screenshot of The Lab's Instagram Story post on July 26th.

After their stellar performance, Becky G took to Instagram to post a timelapse video showing everything from her rehearsing, to going out on stage, as well a little photo shoot the two singers had following the performance. "Lollapalooza 2022 with my bro @uarmyhope 🤍 so thankful for the invitation. 3 years!!! We did it! SURPRISE!!!!" she captioned the post.

J-Hope showed the post some love by reposting it on his Instagram Story and calling Becky G his "BFF" in the caption. Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed debut solo album Jack in the Box, J-Hope also became the first South Korean artist to headline at a major American music festival. Check out some footage of the historic night below!

J Hope Becky G
