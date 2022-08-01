J-Hope & Becky G Are 'BFFs' In Sweet Video After Lollapalooza Performance

J-Hope surprised fans when he brought out Becky G during his history-making headlining set at Chicago's Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31st. The BTS member brought out the singer for a surprise performance of their 2019 track "Chicken Noodle Soup." However, it wasn't necessarily a surprise for the ARMY. The visual arts studio, The Lab Studios, which helped out with J-Hope's Lollapalooza set previously posted a video of the song and tagged both J-Hope and Becky G.

"Wait are we getting CNS (Chicken Noodle Soup) at Lollapalooza?" one fan questioned in all caps along with a screenshot of The Lab's Instagram Story post on July 26th.