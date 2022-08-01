Large Sinkhole Consumes Road In Middle Of Georgia Neighborhood

A large sinkhole has formed in the middle of a popular road in a neighborhood outside of Atlanta. According to WSB-TV, the sinkhole is located in the intersection of Ira and Gardner Streets just Southwest of the city. There has been no news released regarding how the sinkhole formed, but there is a possibility that recent weather conditions contributed to the Sunday spectacle.

WSB-TV is waiting to hear back from Atlanta's Public Works Department to find out what else contributed to the creation of the sinkhole. On Saturday, locals mentioned that quite a bit of rain fell during the weekend.

“The rain was very intense. I was actually out working last night when it was coming down and I barely could see,” local Jose Henry explained to WSB-TV. Proper authorities are working on patching the sinkhole so that it is safe for locals to drive around the intersection again. There has been no further information released that details exactly when the sinkhole will be filled.

“There is a lot of traffic that comes through this area, and it’s always been that way."

Locals are hoping that the repair happens sooner than later as the road experiences a lot of traffic being so close to the city.