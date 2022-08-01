This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History

If you found out that someone won the lottery by purchasing a ticket at a specific location in your state, would you purchase a ticket at that same location in hopes that it would be lucky a second or third time? It could be your lucky day, and there is one way to find out. The Mega Million lottery jackpot reached over one billion dollars before one lucky winner was drawn on Friday. One billion as in nine zero's, and all for one person. The amount got so big that financial advisors have recommended that the winner stay anonymous for their own security. There has been a handful of very large lottery winnings in the past. Though people win the lottery everyday, there is someone from each state that has won the most money on a single lottery ticket.

According to Jackpocket, the largest lottery win ever recorded in Georgia history was for $318 million. The ticket was purchased in Stone Mountain. The ticket was sold off of Lenox Road at the Gateway Newsstand, and the winner did not know that she won until her daughter told her.

“It’s unreal,” the winner shared with WSB-TV, “It’s like I’m still dreaming.”

