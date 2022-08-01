Latest On Joe Burrow's Status Following Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was present at his team's training camp session on Monday (August 1), despite recovering from a recent appendectomy.

Several clips from practice showed Burrow driving a motorized scooter and golf cart just days after his surgical procedure.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would be present at practices during his recovery to get acclimated with the team.

On Saturday (July 30), Taylor told reporters that he didn't "have any timetable" for Burrow's recovery.

“We’re trying to give him some privacy and I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready," Taylor said via the Cincinnati Enquirer.