Ma$e Responds To Fivio Foreign's Claim About Being Signed For $5,000

By Tony M. Centeno

August 1, 2022

Fivio Foreign's recollection of the deal he signed with Ma$e on Million Dollaz Worth of Game gave off so much Bad Boy energy that the rapper-turned-pastor recently trolled critics by referring to himself as "Diddy 2.0." Now the RichFish founder is explaining the actual deal he gave Fivio.

On Sunday, July 31, Ma$e linked up with Gillie da Kid and Wallo for the newest episode of their podcast to clarify the details of his deal with Fivio Foreign. During their conversation, Wallo asked about the $5,000 Fivio said he received from the deal. Ma$e admitted he gave him $5,000 but overall the "Big Drip" rapper received $750,000.

"What he came up here and said was very reckless," Ma$e said. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000... because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.”

“Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000,” Mase added. “The reason why it went down to $700,000 is because when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000.”

After Fivio's story went viral, critics of Ma$e went in on his business practices. Some even called him "Diddy" because of the past instances when Ma$e called out his former label boss for allegedly making shady moves during his time at Bad Boy. Before he appeared on the show, Ma$e appeared to indulge in the backlash he received throughout the week. After being accused of doing the same thing Diddy allegedly did to him, Ma$e referred to himself as "Diddy 2.0" and even used cash to spell it out for his TikTok followers.

Catch the entire interview with Ma$e below.

