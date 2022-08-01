Ma$e Responds To Fivio Foreign's Claim About Being Signed For $5,000

"What he came up here and said was very reckless," Ma$e said. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000... because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.”



“Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000,” Mase added. “The reason why it went down to $700,000 is because when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000.”



After Fivio's story went viral, critics of Ma$e went in on his business practices. Some even called him "Diddy" because of the past instances when Ma$e called out his former label boss for allegedly making shady moves during his time at Bad Boy. Before he appeared on the show, Ma$e appeared to indulge in the backlash he received throughout the week. After being accused of doing the same thing Diddy allegedly did to him, Ma$e referred to himself as "Diddy 2.0" and even used cash to spell it out for his TikTok followers.

