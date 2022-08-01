Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake

A man drowned while trying to fix his boat at a lake in Washington, according to local authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department got a 911 call around 5 p.m. last Friday (July 29) about a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park, per a police blotter. Reports say a 69-year-old man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat. After he didn't come up for a few minutes, witnesses called for help.

The Pierce County Metro Dive Team and Marine Services Unit were dispatched to the scene, officials say. The initial search was difficult due to low visibility and other factors, and two divers weren't able to find the man.

The operation then switched to a recovery effort, which resumed the following morning. Thanks to Marine Sonic Sonar and Kongsberg Sonar, divers were able to locate and recover the man's body around 9:45 a.m.

The victim's identity hasn't been revealed as of Monday afternoon (August 1). No word on if he was wearing a life jacket at the time.