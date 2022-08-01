Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake

By Zuri Anderson

August 1, 2022

Hand reaching towards water surface
Photo: Getty Images

A man drowned while trying to fix his boat at a lake in Washington, according to local authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department got a 911 call around 5 p.m. last Friday (July 29) about a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park, per a police blotter. Reports say a 69-year-old man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat. After he didn't come up for a few minutes, witnesses called for help.

The Pierce County Metro Dive Team and Marine Services Unit were dispatched to the scene, officials say. The initial search was difficult due to low visibility and other factors, and two divers weren't able to find the man.

The operation then switched to a recovery effort, which resumed the following morning. Thanks to Marine Sonic Sonar and Kongsberg Sonar, divers were able to locate and recover the man's body around 9:45 a.m.

The victim's identity hasn't been revealed as of Monday afternoon (August 1). No word on if he was wearing a life jacket at the time.

Last week saw record-breaking temperatures for Western Washington thanks to the searing heat wave. As a result, many people flocked to lakes, rivers, and other water sources to cool off. The Seattle Fire Department reminded people to wear a life jacket before hitting the waters.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.