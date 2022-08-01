New Details Released On Co-Pilot Who Fell To Death From Plane

New details released on a co-pilot's mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall out of an airplane.

WRAL shared the audio exchange between the pilot and air traffic control in which the pilot asks for help before his co-pilot, Charles Hew Crooks, 23, fell to his death.

"Emergency, we've lost our right wheel. We would like to proceed to Raleigh and make a landing at Raleigh," the pilot said.

Daily Mail reports it obtained the 40-minute exchange and reports that the pilot confirmed "we have two persons on board" while speaking to air traffic control.

Crooks, who was later found dead about 30 miles south of the airport in Fuqua-Varina, was not wearing a parachute when he jumped out of the plane, Wake County emergency management spokesperson Darshan Patel confirmed during a news conference last Friday (July 29) evening via NBC News.

The twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar made an emergency landing in a grass area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 2:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration via NBC News.

Video shared by WRAL shows the plane skid off the runway and partially spin in a circle before finally coming to a complete stop.