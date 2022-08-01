North Carolina Man Uses Lottery Prize To Buy New Ticket, Scores Bigger Win

A man in North Carolina recently used the prize he won from a lottery game to buy a new ticket that scored him an even bigger win.

Timothy Unsell, of Flat Rock, scored a $400 prize after playing the lottery, but rather than simply accept the win, he decided to press his luck even further, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Later that day, he used a portion of the prize to purchase a new ticket, a $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Time Saver on West Blue Ridge Road in East Flat Rock.

"I don't usually buy the $30 tickets but after winning $400 I thought, 'Why not?'" he said.

His winning streak continued, but this time with an even bigger payout. When he realized the lucky scratch-off ticket won him $100,000, he was so happy he went back inside the store to hug the clerk.

"She told me, 'I'm glad it was you who won,'" he recalled. "She knows me very well."

Unsell claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (July 28), bringing home a total of $71,019 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he wants to save some for his retirement.

"This is the biggest win I've ever had," he said. "It will definitely help make our retirement a little easier."