Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell Gets Record Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement with kicker Chris Boswell on a record-setting new deal.

Boswell's agent, Jeff Nalley, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Steelers are giving his client "a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed."

Boswell's new deal will tie him with Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history, according to Schefter.

Boswell is entering the final year of his current contract and will now be signed through the 2027 NFL season.

The Texas native signed with the Steelers in 2015, having previously been cut three times during the first 13 months of his NFL career.