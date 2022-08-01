Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell Gets Record Deal
By Jason Hall
August 1, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement with kicker Chris Boswell on a record-setting new deal.
Boswell's agent, Jeff Nalley, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Steelers are giving his client "a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed."
Boswell's new deal will tie him with Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history, according to Schefter.
Boswell is entering the final year of his current contract and will now be signed through the 2027 NFL season.
The Texas native signed with the Steelers in 2015, having previously been cut three times during the first 13 months of his NFL career.
Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022
Boswell, who was Pittsburgh's fourth kicker to appear in a game during the 2015 season, went on to average a 90.6% field goal percentage and went 26 of 27 on extra point attempts in 12 appearances and continued to hold the role as the Steelers' place kicker for the next six seasons.
“This was always the dream, but by now it’s reality, so it feels good but I am not done yet. I won’t look back until a later date,” Boswell said during training camp last week via TribLIVE.
Boswell enters his eighth season with the Steelers with a career 88.3% field goal percentage and 94.3% extra point percentage.