Texas Man Dies After Shooting Woman, Gets Hit By The Same Bullet

One man has after allegedly shooting a woman on Saturday morning (July 30), according to police. WFAA reported that the same bullet used to shoot the woman is what caused his death.

The Dallas Police Department responded to a call about a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police saw a lot of blood in front of an apartment, but there was no one inside.

Police received another call around the same time at a local hospital where a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The man was identified as 26-year-old Byron Redmon, but the woman's identity has not been revealed.

Dallas police said that Redmon shot the female victim in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg. The Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter:

"The preliminary investigation determined at the apartment, the male, Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg. Redmon died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing under case number 137373-2022"