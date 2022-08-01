'Path Of Destruction': Texas Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites 3 Fires

Police are looking for a driver who allegedly started three fires in Kaufman County with a burning trailer. WFAA reported that the fires led to the evacuations of 12 homes in the area.

Witnesses said that they saw a driver pulling a burning trailer along the road that "left a path of destruction." Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis said, "It’s just crazy. That much fire driving down the road. Why they didn’t just stop and be on the road right there?"

One resident, Michele Todd, said, "A sheriff was frantically knocking on my door and said, 'Get out, get out. There’s fire all around you.'" Todd was planning on evacuating but decided to stay when her pets ran under her home. She used a water hose to keep the ground wet.

Todd said, "This guy comes running up to me. He had a huge fire extinguisher. This guy saved our house. It was surrounding us. Propane tank is right over there. I mean it would’ve been over for us."

All of the fires were out by 6 p.m. thanks to fire crews from Kaufman, Crandall, Kemp, Scurry, Terrell, Mabank, and College Mound. The Texas A&M Forest Service helped as well.