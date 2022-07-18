Texas University Offering New Harry Styles Course

By Ginny Reese

July 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Students at one Texas university will soon be able to take a Harry Styles course. Texas State University will soon offer "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity," according to KXAN.

The class will begin in the spring 2023 semester, and it will be similar to a history class. The course assignments will include studies based around Harry's music and films. Associate Professor of Digital History Louis Dean Valencia posted on Twitter:

"It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description)."

Valencia said, "As an historian, I want the class to get to really see how the world has changed in the last 12 years or so, but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens of Harry Styles, and how they can learn from him and his art, activism and philosophy, like any great artist."

Valencia said that the class proposal was 23 pages and looked over by a panel of professors before being approved.

Students can register for the class starting this fall.

