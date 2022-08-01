This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included FIYA Chicken as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Get your KFC (Korean Fried Chicken, that is) fix from FIYA Chicken, a Boston spot that Yelp reviewers favor," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "The signature sauce on these twice-fried wings is made with a half dozen different peppers, brown sugar, and chili oil."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken wings in every state: