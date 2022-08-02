All-Female Skydiving Group Breaks Texas Record

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An all-female skydiving group in Texas broke a state record for tandem jumping. WFAA reported the the jump took place in San Marcos last week.

The group of 40 women formed a single-point formation before deploying their parachutes. The leader of the group says that only about 13 perfect of skydivers are female. She hopes that breaking the record will encourage more girls and women to try the sport.

Lead organizer Helaine Rumaner told WFAA, "We have two airplanes, everybody goes barreling out of the airplanes."

The attempt at breaking the record took many hours to perfect. Rumaner explained, "If somebody has the wrong grip, if they took an arm instead of a leg, it's not a record. We have to go up and make another jump."

According to Rumaner, no one was seriously hurt during any of the group's jumps. Rumaner said, "People break an ankle when they land, hit the airplane on the way out. No broken necks."

Jumper Angela Scoggins has about 1,000 jumps under her belt- much less than Rumaner's 4,700. But, she says since discovering tandem jumping, she's hooked. "It's freeing, just to be able to feel the wind on your body," Scoggins said. "It's a joy that you just can't explain unless you do it."

