Yo Gotti, Charlamagne Tha God & More Speak On Social Justice, Mental Health
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2022
Yo Gotti is currently leading the artists on his CMG label to the top of the music industry, but he's also passionate about his latest social justice endeavors.
On Saturday, July 23, the Memphis rapper joined The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God and other esteemed guests to speak at Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition's first-ever Social Justice Summit. After Dr. Michael Eric Dyson made a powerful introduction, Charlamagne, who's the founder of the Mental Wealth Alliance, hosted the first panel of the event The Decriminalization of Mental Health featuring guests Dr. Alfiee Breland Noble, Shaka Senghor, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Paul N. Samuels.
While Charlamagne led the conversation about the need for more mental health services, Gotti spoke on a panel hosted by MSNBC's Ari Melber about his work with JAY-Z and Team Roc as they work to save inmates from the inhumane conditions at Parchman Prison in Mississippi.
"I think, first of all, I grew up in a family where I had family members incarcerated so I was one of the kids that grew up going to different facilitations visiting my loved ones," Gotti explained. "Also, Parchman Prison is very close to Memphis so its like if you pass through one red light you in Mississippi so it's very close to home."
The impactful gathering, which went down at Midtown Manhattan at Center415 in New York City, featured panel discussions with several well-known activists and leaders like San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Fanatic's executive chairman Michael Rubin, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Bernice A. King, and Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr.
If you missed out on the event, you can watch every panel discussion below.