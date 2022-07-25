While Charlamagne led the conversation about the need for more mental health services, Gotti spoke on a panel hosted by MSNBC's Ari Melber about his work with JAY-Z and Team Roc as they work to save inmates from the inhumane conditions at Parchman Prison in Mississippi.



"I think, first of all, I grew up in a family where I had family members incarcerated so I was one of the kids that grew up going to different facilitations visiting my loved ones," Gotti explained. "Also, Parchman Prison is very close to Memphis so its like if you pass through one red light you in Mississippi so it's very close to home."

