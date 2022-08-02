Chris Brown Uplifts Fans After Spicy Meet-And-Greet Photos Go Viral
By Tony M. Centeno
August 2, 2022
Chris Brown's VIP Package for his One Of Them Ones Tour has the streets talking. In recent weeks, dozens of fans have posted photos of them getting up-close and personal with the singer during his meet-and-greet sessions. Now he's defending the photos after they've gone viral.
On Monday, August 1, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to speak out about the meet-and-greet photos that have been shared around the world. While some fans simply stood next to the artist, others got Brown to loosen up for a few intimate poses. The singer didn't seem to mind the fan's requests regardless of how spicy they appear.
"PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven't done meet and greets in over 7 years..." Brown wrote in his post. "I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever."
"Unlike most of these lame-ass artists that won't even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career," he continued. "I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible... So Ima go all out for my fans!!!"
Brown has been touring the country with Lil Baby for the past few weeks. The tour began in North Carolina on July 15 and will run until August 27 in Las Vegas. Check out some more interesting meet-and-greet photos below.