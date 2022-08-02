Elon Musk Planning To Build An Airport In Texas For His Private Jets

Elon Musk is reportedly bringing another huge development to Texas.

The Tesla CEO is planning on building a private airport outside of Austin, according to a report from Austonia. It's still unknown where exactly it will be located and when construction will begin, sources said. It's also still unclear how much land would be needed for Musk's private airport.

The new private airport would allow for private jet travel for Musk and his executives from nearby local companies, Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company. The airport, however, would need several federal approvals including environmental impacts and the FAA.

Austonia reported that Musk visits Austin on a 2015 Gulfstream G650 private jet. He's also placed an order for another private jet that's expected to be delivered next year.

In recent Elon Musk news, he was sued by Twitter after he tried to back out of the $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.