Matthew McConaughey To Play Renowned Texas Coach In Upcoming Movie

Matthew McConaughey is strengthening his Texas roots in an upcoming film!

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is set to play a renowned Texas soccer coach in Dallas Sting, a movie about a Dallas-based girls soccer team that made headlines in the 1908s as the first American soccer team to win a major international tournament, according to WFAA. McConaughey will play "Bill Kinder," Dallas Sting co-founder, a "Rocky-esque" underdog from Oklahoma who has never coached a soccer team before. The movie will be directed by Kari Skogland, the director for the upcoming Cleopatra biopic staring Gal Gadot.

The Dallas Sting, founded in 1973, are the country's first and oldest all-girls soccer club, WFAA reported. It was the first women's team to travel outside the U.S. in 1976 and then became the first American girls soccer team to play in Europe. They were also the only American team invited to compete in the Women's World Invitational Tournament two years later. Adding to the team's accolades, the Dallas Sting represented the U.S. in the first-ever women's FIFA tournament — and won. Four players were invited to join the USWNT roster in 1991 for the inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup. Today, The Sting is still active — tournaments and showcases are prevalent in Texas, as well as youth soccer divisions across the U.S.

Dallas Sting is set to begin filming in New Orleans this fall, according to Deadline. This is familiar territory for McConaughey, who won his first and only Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, a Dallas-based movie filmed in New Orleans.