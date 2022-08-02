Florida Man Has Weird Reason For Hiding Dagger In Shoe At Courthouse

A Florida man was busted for concealing a dagger in his shoe, and he had a strange reason for doing so, according to local authorities.

The incident happened at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand around 11 a.m. on July 29, the county sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. A deputy conducting security screenings at the county courthouse in DeLand when 26-year-old Austin W. Irvine, of DeBary, approached security.

Officials say Irvine placed his belongings in a bin to go through the X-ray machine and then walked through the magnetometer, which went off twice when he went through. Irvine was then asked to remove his shoes and send them through the X-ray, which detected a dagger in the sole of his right shoe, authorities wrote.

Irvine reportedly told the deputy that he didn't even know the knife was in his shoe. He even claims the shoes weren't his, the sheriff's office says.

The 26-year-old is now facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon into the courthouse.

Irvine is under a risk protection order (RPO) filed by the Volusia Sheriff's Office after he unloaded a shotgun at people who didn't exist in September 2021. He's prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under the order, and the order is set to expire this September.