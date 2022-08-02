Here's Your Full Guide To Tax-Free Weekend In Texas

It's back-to-school time in Texas, and some parents are experiencing sticker shock. One way to save money is shopping during the state's Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

WFAA reported that the Sales Tax Holiday weekend takes place Friday August 5th until Sunday August 7th. The Sales Tax Holiday ensures you won't pay taxes on school supplies along with most clothing and footwear. There is a $99.99 limit on each item.

Most stores across the state will have extra sales this weekend as well to help with the rising prices.

Here are all the school supplies that qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday:

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits offered by retailers

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Here are all of the clothing and footwear items that qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday: