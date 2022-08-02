Here's Your Full Guide To Tax-Free Weekend In Texas
By Ginny Reese
August 2, 2022
It's back-to-school time in Texas, and some parents are experiencing sticker shock. One way to save money is shopping during the state's Sales Tax Holiday weekend.
WFAA reported that the Sales Tax Holiday weekend takes place Friday August 5th until Sunday August 7th. The Sales Tax Holiday ensures you won't pay taxes on school supplies along with most clothing and footwear. There is a $99.99 limit on each item.
Most stores across the state will have extra sales this weekend as well to help with the rising prices.
Here are all the school supplies that qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday:
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Kits offered by retailers
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Here are all of the clothing and footwear items that qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday:
- Adult diapers
- Aprons (household)
- Athletic socks
- Baby bibs
- Baby clothes
- Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)
- Backpacks for elementary/secondary students
- Baseball caps
- Baseball jerseys
- Blouses
- Boots: General purpose; fashion; cowboy; hiking
- General purpose/fashion
- Bow ties
- Bowling shirts
- Bras
- Camp clothes
- Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)
- Chef uniforms
- Children’s novelty costumes
- Clerical vestments
- Coats and wraps
- Coveralls
- Diapers (cloth and disposable)
- Dresses
- Earmuffs
- Employee uniforms (unless rented)
- Fishing caps
- Fishing vests (non-flotation)
- Football jerseys
- Gloves: General use; leather
- Golf caps
- Golf dresses
- Golf jackets and windbreakers
- Golf shirts
- Golf skirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats
- Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts
- Hosiery, including support hosiery
- Hunting vests
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Jogging apparel
- Knitted caps or hats
- Leg warmers
- Leotards and tights
- Mask, costume
- Mask, cloth, and disposable fabric face masks
- Neckwear and ties
- Nightgowns and nightshirts
- Painter pants
- Pajamas
- Pants
- Pantyhose
- Raincoats and ponchos
- Rain hats
- Religious clothing
- Robes
- Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear)
- Scarves
- Scout uniforms
- Shawls and wraps
- Shirts
- Shirts (hooded)
- Shoes
- Boat
- Cross trainers
- Dress
- Flip-flops (rubber thongs)
- Jellies
- Running (without cleats)
- Safety (suitable for everyday use)
- Sandals
- Slippers
- Sneakers and tennis
- Tennis
- Walking
- Shorts
- Skirts
- Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas
- Slippers
- Slips
- Soccer socks
- Socks
- Suits, slacks, and jackets
- Support hosiery
- Suspenders
- Sweatshirts
- Sweat suits
- Sweaters
- Swimsuits
- Tennis accessories
- Tennis dresses
- Tennis shorts
- Tennis shoes
- Tennis skirts
- Ties (neckties - all)
- Tights
- Trousers
- Underclothes
- Underpants
- Undershirts
- Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)
- Veils
- Vests (generally)
- Fishing (non-flotation)
- Hunting
- Work clothes
- Work uniforms
- Workout clothes